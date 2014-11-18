Nightingale launch On Stolen Wings

Swedish prog-metal outfit Nightingale have launched the track On Stolen Wings from their latest album Retribution.

It was released last week via InsideOutMusic and is their first record in seven years. Now they’ve issued a stream of the opening track to support the record.

Mainman Dan Swano says: “After all the demos were done for the album, we gathered in the rehearsal room and gave them all a thorough spin.

“It took some time to get the arrangements right for On Stolen Wings and during the intense rehearsals there were a few happy accidents that completely changed the vibe of the song into something that I had been searching for all along.

“The lyrics deal with the kind of person that sucks the lifeblood out of creative people, that doesn’t know how to bring their vision to the real world and then steals their ideas and takes full credit for it.”

Retribution is Nightingale’s follow-up to 2007’s White Darkness – but Swano previously stated it was a departure from their previous studio outing.

He said: “The sound compared to White Darkness is very different. Sonically, it’s less ambient and a bit more powerful. I’ve written all but one track on the album which gives it a bit more 80’s vibe compared to the more 70’s stylish writing of my brother.”

Retribution tracklist