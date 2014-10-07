Nickelback hater’s UK ban bid

A Nickelback hater has launched a one-man campaign to have the band blocked from ever playing in London.

Craig Mandell has taken inspiration from the series of Foo Fighters crowdfunding pushes, and turned the idea on its head.

He’s hoping to raise $1000 for charity from anyone who agrees with him, and he’ll send an email to Nickelback’s management including the names of all his supporters.

Mandell says on his Don’t Let Nickel Back campaign page: “Following the recent crowdfunding of a Foo Fighters gig that did not exist, the Foo Fighters agreed to play the gig. We are attempting to ensure that Canadian ‘rockers’ Nickelback do not come to London to play a gig. With your help, we can ensure that the band do not schedule any gigs here, do not attempt to come here – nor even phone here.

“Just imagine: thousands, perhaps tens of thousands, of music lovers, all not witnessing an exclusive concert by Nickelback in London. It will be glorious. Legendary. Dare we say, game changing?

“This campaign is not about personal profit. All proceeds will go to charity – or perhaps therapy for those who’ve been affected by the band.”

After a spoof Q&A he adds: “Quit asking questions and donate already. They’re probably planning a gig as we speak!”

Nickelback will release their eighth album, No Fixed Address, on November 3.