Nickelback detail No Fixed Address

Chad Smith says November album includes “strongest material to date”

Nickelback have confirmed their eighth album No Fixed Address will be released on November 3 via Republic Records.

And they’ve detailed the 11 tracks set to appear on the follow-up to 2011’s Here And Now.

Frontman Chad Kroeger says: “We feel it’s some of our strongest material to date.” He adds of the Canadian outfit’s new record deal: “During the recording process it became clear that the entire team had a shared vision and passion for this project. We’re honoured to be partners with them.”

Nickelback last week released a video for lead track Edge Of A Revolution, which they described as a “departure.” Another track, What Are You Waiting For?, is expected next month.

No Fixed Address tracklist

  1. Million Miles An Hour

  2. Edge Of A Revolution

  3. What Are You Waiting For?

  4. She Keeps Me Up

  5. Make Me Believe Again

  6. Miss You

  7. Get ‘Em Up

  8. The Hammer’s Coming Down

  9. Satellite

  10. Sister Sin

  11. She’s Got Me Runnin’ Round

