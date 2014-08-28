Nickelback detail No Fixed Address

Nickelback have confirmed their eighth album No Fixed Address will be released on November 3 via Republic Records.

And they’ve detailed the 11 tracks set to appear on the follow-up to 2011’s Here And Now.

Frontman Chad Kroeger says: “We feel it’s some of our strongest material to date.” He adds of the Canadian outfit’s new record deal: “During the recording process it became clear that the entire team had a shared vision and passion for this project. We’re honoured to be partners with them.”

Nickelback last week released a video for lead track Edge Of A Revolution, which they described as a “departure.” Another track, What Are You Waiting For?, is expected next month.

No Fixed Address tracklist