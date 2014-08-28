Nickelback detail No Fixed Address

Nickelback have confirmed their eighth album No Fixed Address will be released on November 3 via Republic Records.
And they’ve detailed the 11 tracks set to appear on the follow-up to 2011’s Here And Now.
Frontman Chad Kroeger says: “We feel it’s some of our strongest material to date.” He adds of the Canadian outfit’s new record deal: “During the recording process it became clear that the entire team had a shared vision and passion for this project. We’re honoured to be partners with them.”
Nickelback last week released a video for lead track Edge Of A Revolution, which they described as a “departure.” Another track, What Are You Waiting For?, is expected next month.
No Fixed Address tracklist
Million Miles An Hour
Edge Of A Revolution
What Are You Waiting For?
She Keeps Me Up
Make Me Believe Again
Miss You
Get ‘Em Up
The Hammer’s Coming Down
Satellite
Sister Sin
She’s Got Me Runnin’ Round