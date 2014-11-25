No one laughs at Nickelback like Nickelback

Nickelback say no amount of internet hate can match the harshness of the jokes they make about themselves.

The Canadian rockers are regular targets of online haters, but insist it’s nothing compared to their self-effacing tour bus banter.

Frontman Chad Kroeger tells Absolute Radio: “We are one of those bands that a lot of people think take themselves seriously. And no one — and I know this is hard to believe — can make as much fun of us as we make fun of ourselves.

“And we are harsh. If you think the internet’s rough, you should sit in a van with us. We make up the best alternate lines to our own songs. And this is some top-shelf stuff.”

Guitarist Ryan Peake adds: “I go home crying sometimes – and it’s jokes I’ve made about myself.”

The band were recently the subject of a one-man campaign to have them banned from playing London venues. Kroeger laughed off Craig Mandell’s crowdfunding drive.

Nickelback’s latest album No Fixed Address was released this month.