Nic Collins signs on for Mike + The Mechanics

Nic Collins has announced that he will be touring with Mike + The Mechanics on the band's 2023 Refueled tour. Collins of course recently filled in on drums for Genesis on their recent The Last Domino? reunion tour, and is filling in for usual Mechanics drummer Gary Wallis who is unable to make next April and May's dates in the UK and Germany
"We're delighted to have Nic join us for the tour, he has proven over the past five years what a versatile and tremendous drummer he really is, so to have him with us on the road next year is going to be a real treat," says Mike Rutherford. "Gary Wallis has always been the drummer for Mike + The Mechanics and will continue to be so, it is unfortunate he is not available for this particular tour."
"I'm thrilled to be taking up drumming duties on the next Mechanics tour," adds Collins. "Playing with Mike over the last couple of years has been a real treat so I'm excited to continue sharing the stage with him along with the other Mechanics members. I feel privileged to be stepping in for Gary Wallis who’s been with the band for 30+ years. Yet another big pair of shoes to fill!"
Mike + The Mechanics will be performing "all the hits and a drop of Genesis" on the live dates.
Mike + The Mechanics Refueled tour dates:
Apr 12: York Barbican
Apr 13: Stockton Globe
Apr 15: Aberdeen Music Hall
Apr 16: Perth Concert Hall
Apr 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Apr 19: Edinburgh Usher Hall
Apr 20: Gateshead Sage
Apr 22: Leicester De Montfort Hall
Apr 23: Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall
Apr 24: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Apr 26: Carlisle Sands Centre
Apr 27: Sheffield City Hall
Apr 28: Buxton Opera House
Apr 30: Northampton Derngate
May 1: Manchester Bridgewater Hall
May 2: Hull City Hall
May 4: Bath Forum
May 5: Basingstoke Anvil
May 7: Bournemouth Pavilion
May 8: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
May 10: Cardiff St. Davids Hall
May 11: Swansea Arena
May 12: Eatsbourne Congress Theatre
May 14: Plymouth Pavilion
May 16: Southend Cliffs Pavilion
May 17: Oxford New Theatre
May 18: London Royal Albert Hall
May 20: Birmingham Symphony Hall
May 21: Milton Keynes Theatre
May 22: Llandudno Venue Cyrmu
May 24: Guildford G Live
May 25: Cambridge Corn Exchange
May 26: Reading Hexagon
May 28: Portsmouth Guildhall
May 31: GER Frankfurt
Jun 2: GER Berlin
Jun 3: GER Halle
Jun 4: GER Hamburg
Jun 6: GER Stuttgart
Jun 7: GER: Dusseldorf