Nic Collins signs on for Mike + The Mechanics

Nic Collins has announced that he will be touring with Mike + The Mechanics on the band's 2023 Refueled tour. Collins of course recently filled in on drums for Genesis on their recent The Last Domino? reunion tour, and is filling in for usual Mechanics drummer Gary Wallis who is unable to make next April and May's dates in the UK and Germany

"We're delighted to have Nic join us for the tour, he has proven over the past five years what a versatile and tremendous drummer he really is, so to have him with us on the road next year is going to be a real treat," says Mike Rutherford. "Gary Wallis has always been the drummer for Mike + The Mechanics and will continue to be so, it is unfortunate he is not available for this particular tour."

"I'm thrilled to be taking up drumming duties on the next Mechanics tour," adds Collins. "Playing with Mike over the last couple of years has been a real treat so I'm excited to continue sharing the stage with him along with the other Mechanics members. I feel privileged to be stepping in for Gary Wallis who’s been with the band for 30+ years. Yet another big pair of shoes to fill!"

Mike + The Mechanics will be performing "all the hits and a drop of Genesis" on the live dates.

Mike + The Mechanics Refueled tour dates:

Apr 12: York Barbican

Apr 13: Stockton Globe

Apr 15: Aberdeen Music Hall

Apr 16: Perth Concert Hall

Apr 18: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Apr 19: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Apr 20: Gateshead Sage

Apr 22: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Apr 23: Stoke-On-Trent Victoria Hall

Apr 24: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Apr 26: Carlisle Sands Centre

Apr 27: Sheffield City Hall

Apr 28: Buxton Opera House

Apr 30: Northampton Derngate

May 1: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

May 2: Hull City Hall

May 4: Bath Forum

May 5: Basingstoke Anvil

May 7: Bournemouth Pavilion

May 8: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

May 10: Cardiff St. Davids Hall

May 11: Swansea Arena

May 12: Eatsbourne Congress Theatre

May 14: Plymouth Pavilion

May 16: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

May 17: Oxford New Theatre

May 18: London Royal Albert Hall

May 20: Birmingham Symphony Hall

May 21: Milton Keynes Theatre

May 22: Llandudno Venue Cyrmu

May 24: Guildford G Live

May 25: Cambridge Corn Exchange

May 26: Reading Hexagon

May 28: Portsmouth Guildhall

May 31: GER Frankfurt

Jun 2: GER Berlin

Jun 3: GER Halle

Jun 4: GER Hamburg

Jun 6: GER Stuttgart

Jun 7: GER: Dusseldorf

