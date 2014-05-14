Newsbites: Rock acts against child slavery

Steven Tyler, Slash, Glenn Hughes, Andy Fraser and Neal Schon are among the musicians working on a compilation album in support of the charity Rock Against Trafficking, which seeks to end child slavery.

The move comes amid international shock at the abduction of more than 200 schoolgirls in Nigeria by extremist group Boko Haram.

The record, etitled Set Them Free, is in production now. Rock Against Trafficking report that 27 million people are living in slavery across the world, while more than two million children each year are sexually exploited for profit. Find out more at www.rockagainsttrafficking.org

Alice Cooper’s tribute album to his 1970s drinking buddies will include a number of brand new tracks. Hollywood Vampires is his affectionate look at the work of Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, John Lennon and The Who. It’s set for release later this year. Cooper says: “We decided that in order to set up the Hollywood Vampires thing, you had to write songs that were going to set up the story, and then get into the covers. So we had fun sitting there writing these new songs around it. It’s going to be quite a package.” [Blabbermouth]

The Enid founder Robert John Godfrey has reported he’s feeling better after he required medical attention for a heart problem. The keyboardist and composer last year revealed he was suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and since then he’s been working towards replacing himself in the band. Godfrey says: “I have just come out of hospital having had some recent cardiac problems. I have had a stent put in and feel like a new man.”

Tarja Turunen’s album Left In The Dark gets a public release on July 4 via EarMusic. The accompaniment to 2013 record Colours In The Dark was previously only available to those who’d bought tour tickets. It includes demos, live versions, instrumentals and alternative takes.

Comeback Kid drummer Kyle Profeta has left the band after 12 years. He says: “Everything has an expiry date. I felt that mine had come. It’s now time for me to open a new chapter of my life. I’ve decided to take my culinary skills down to South Africa and I plan to open up some food trucks.” [Lambgoat]

Aerosmith haven’t decided whether they’ll make another album – although they’re still planning to write more music. Bassist Tom Hamilton says: “I don’t know what we’re doing because we no longer have a record contract. We’ll see what the fans want. Do they want us to write a whole album, or will they be happy if we just release a new song every now and then, or maybe just an EP? Now you can do it any way you want. When we do it, it’ll be the smart way.” [RockMusicStar]

Mastodon guitarist Brent Hinds has poked fun at Dave Grohl, saying the Foo Fighters mainman is “making rock safer with every red-carpet all-star jam.” It’s assumed there’s no malice behind his words. [Ultimate Classic Rock]

Bob Dylan has released a cover of Frank Sinatra’s Full Moon And Empty Arms via his website. A spokesman confirms it’s taken from an upcoming album, which may be called Shadows In The Night. Dylan returns to the UK next month. [Rolling Stone]

White Stripes track Seven Nation Army… performed using the horns of a cruise ship? Going viral now:

Seven Nation Army at sea