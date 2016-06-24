Evergrey detail The Storm Within

Evergrey have announced details of their 10th album The Storm Within.

The follow-up to 2014’s Hymns For The Broken will launch on September 9 – and the Swedish outfit’s frontman Tom S Englund promises a “massive” record.

He says: “We went from having no intention of making an album at all to having all the inspiration in the world on Hymns For The Broken. Honestly, we’ve never felt better.

“The Storm Within is a massive album. There are no fillers on it and we’ve never been about that. I think the inspiration speaks for itself.”

The concept album was inspired by relationships and has been described as the band’s first “love” record. Englund adds: “As usual, the lyrics are based on someone or some event in my life. When we were making this album a lot of these relationship issues were going on around me – people losing a partner or a loved one and grieving.

“The Storm Within is about a search for identity, trying to make yourself full when you feel half empty, and I placed that storyline in an interstellar world.”

The Storm Within will mark the band’s 20th anniversary, and Englund says it’s a milestone he initially didn’t think he’d ever achieve.

He continues: “I had a goal when I started Evergrey. I wanted to make 10 albums and that would fulfil my life plan. That’s not something I ever thought I would accomplish.

“It’s quite an amazing thing to be a band for 20 years and release albums that aren’t sub-par. When I realised we’d done 10 albums in 20 years it was mind-boggling. I’m proud to say that out of all the albums we’ve released over the last 20 years, we’ve never released one that we didn’t feel was the best we could do at that time.

“That goes for every song, every note, everything. That’s why we don’t do anything half-assed.”

The Storm Within, which also features a guest appearance from Nightwish singer Floor Jansen, is available for pre-order in a variety of bundles.

The Storm Within tracklist

Distance Passing Trough Someday Astray The Impossible My Allied ocean In Orbit (ft Floor Jansen) The Lonely Monarch The Paradox Of The Fame Disconnect The Storm Within

