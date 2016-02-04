Last In Line to keep going in Jimmy Bain's honour

Last In Line will perform at Frontiers Festival in Italy in April, but they haven’t decided who will replace Jimmy Bain.

Bassist Bain died last month of lung cancer. He was onboard Def Leppard’s Hysteria On The High Seas cruising festival when he passed away, leaving his bandmates “devastated.”

Now guitarist Vivian Campbell says the band will continue to work together to promote upcoming debut album Heavy Crown, due for release on February 20. But he says they’re not looking forward to the “heavy decision” they’ll have to make over who takes Bain’s place.

Campbell tells Linearock: “We’re very sad to have lost him. But I know that Jimmy believed very much in the new record and that he would want us to continue to play and to play the Frontiers festival. And we will continue to do that. We will play it in his honour.

“We still have to figure out who is going to play bass moving forward. That’s a heavy decision for us to make. It has to be someone that is appropriate and someone that does tremendous respect to Jimmy Bain’s legacy.

“We have a few ideas, but it’s obviously very early days yet. We don’t even really want to think about that just yet. It’s not something we want to dwell on right now. We’re still mourning the death of Jimmy.

“Although we do know that Jimmy would want us to promote this record and to continue, and we will do so. But it’s also very important that we make a careful decision as to who will play bass moving forward.”

Campbell also praised 68-year-old Bain’s fighting spirit. He adds: “Jimmy was a trooper. He was a strong character. Jimmy was born in Scotland, in the Highlands. He’s a real Highlander. he was a trooper until the end.”

Frontiers Festival takes place in Milan from April 23 to 24.