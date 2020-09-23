New Zealand folk proggers Grumblewood release teaser video for new album

Wellington-based folk proggers Grumblewood have released a teaser video for their upcoming album. The band are the latest signings to Cosmograf mainman Robin Armstrong's Gravity Dream Music label, and will release their new album Stories Of Strangers on November 6.

“I was intrigued immediately when Morgan told me that they had recorded the album to tape," says label owner Robin Armstrong. "In today’s world of ProTools and perfect production, it seemed like a barking mad thing to do, as well as incredibly artistic in equal measure. The album sounds like it was made in the early 1970s but beyond that, the song writing and musicianship is fantastically engaging”.

Stories of Strangers features eight tales of fortune, fable, daring and demise and explores the lyricism, rhythms, and role of folk music, mixing it up with a bit of jazz, a bit of baroque, and a lot of rock. Grumblewood recorded, mixed and mastered the album entirely in analogue and the result is a warm and charming album that appears born of the golden era of progressive music.