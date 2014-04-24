New Video: Royal Blood — Come on Over

Royal Blood's last single was playlisted on TeamRock Radio, and they'll feature in the next issue of Classic Rock. Now they're here. So who are they?

They’re one of the nominees for the BBC Sound of 2014, that’s who. And they have a new video, which is called Come On Over. We like it, although it’s a little bit NSFW, containing frisky behaviour and some amount of skin.[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nG1gRK5b_v0)

Royal Blood have already performed on Live… with Jools Holland, a performance that saw the band trending on Twitter in the UK. And they very clearly rock: think Queens of the Stone Age, think Zeppelin, think punchbag riffs and choruses that’ll have you waving your hands in the air like you just don’t care.

Come on Over is currently available on iTunes, and will be released on 7” vinyl in June. Royal Blood hit the road in May.

2nd – Liverpool Sound City

3rd – Live at Leeds

4th – Stag & Dagger, Glasgow

6th – Bi Nuu, Berlin, Germany

7th – Molotow, Hamburg, Germany

9th – NME Showcase @ The Great Escape, Brighton

12th – Glasslands, New York

13th – Mercury Lounge, New York

15th – The Roxy, Los Angeles

22nd – Les Nuits Botanique, Brussels

24th – Finsbury Park, London (w/AM)