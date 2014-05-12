New video from Canadian rockers No Sinner

Back in the February edition of Classic Rock, we listed the bands most likely to make an impact in 2014, which featured names like Blue Pills and Beastmilk. And then there was No Sinner, a hard-rockin' Vancouver four-piece.

“It hits notes of the Stooges and T-Rex”, we wrote, “just as comfortably as it has echoes of Etta James or The Supremes”. High praise indeed. The new video is for Runnin’, taken from debut album Boo Oho Hoo, and precedes the release of the band’s next single, Love Is A Madness, which is out on May 26.

[](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=486ccQPXcXA)

No Sinner head out on their Save Your Soul tour later this month

Manchester’s Dot To Dot Festival - Friday 23rd May

Bristol’s Dot To Dot Festival - Saturday 24th May

Nottingham’s Dot To Dot Festival - Sunday 25th May

Leeds Brudenell Social Club - Tuesday 27th May

London Garage, Islington - Thursday 29th May