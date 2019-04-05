New Rocketman trailer explores Elton John’s pre-fame days

A new trailer for the upcoming Elton John biopic Rocketman has been released.

The film will hit cinemas across the UK on May 24 and in North America on May 31, with the movie receiving its first trailer back in February.

The new clip from the Dexter Fletcher-directed film shows a young Elton being scolded by his father at the dinner table and playing Daniel for a record executive, who isn’t impressed at what he’s hearing.

Check it out below.

Rocketman stars Taron Egerton as Elton, with the Welsh actor singing all songs in the film.

Music producer Giles Martin previously revealed: “Elton said, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever heard anyone sing my songs better than Taron.’ The great thing about Elton is that he wants Taron’s interpretation of his songs.

"I don’t think there’s anyone in the world who could have played Elton – it’s Taron’s role.”

Egerton is joined in the cast by Game Of Thrones star Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard, Tate Donovan and Jamie Bell, who plays the role of Bernie Taupin.

In February at Elton’s annual Oscars party, he invited Egerton on to the stage to sing Tiny Dancer with him.