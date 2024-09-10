"The ultimate musical island-hopping adventure!" Listen to new Nightwish single An Ocean Of Strange Islands now

Symphonic metal masters Nightwish have unleashed a brand new single, the latest cut from imminent new album Yesterwynde. The track, titled An Ocean Of Strange Islands, is another meaty slice of bombastic metal grandeur, and comes accompanied by a cute lyric video that means you'll be singing along to the song's delightfully whimsical lyrics in no time.

"The song An Ocean Of Strange Islands gives you sheer heaviness with its massive guitars, epic orchestrations and phenomenal vocals by Floor Jansen," explains the band's keyboardist and head songwriter, Tuomas Holopainen. "Classic Nightwish at its best! An Ocean Of Strange Islands takes us on the ultimate musical island-hopping adventure, reminding the adventurer that happiness is most joyous when shared."

Listen to the new single below. The band's upcoming tenth studio album arrives September 20 via Nuclear Blast.

Speaking exclusively to Metal Hammer in their latest issue, Nightwish singer Floor Jansen explains how making Yesterwynde was a unique experience for her following a turbulent few years which have included pregnancy, motherhood, her battle with breast cancer and the band's surprise hiatus from touring.

“I was pregnant, and before that there was the cancer, and then I had my baby and I was just really, really fucking tired, so I wasn’t there like I had been in the past,” she says. “The connection to the album is much less than it was before, because we haven’t been spending as much crazy time together as we usually would. That doesn’t mean I don’t give a shit – quite the opposite – but I’m still growing into what it means, and what it means to me.”

