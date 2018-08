Ahead of its proper release on 26 May, we're premiering the new video from Arcite.

While at face value it’s another metalcore track, Arcite are damningly heavy and with chugging riffs falling out of their perfectly honed beards. Evoking memories of Alive Or Just Breathing era Killswitch Engage, this Geordie arsenal are packing a solid punch of melodic metal well worth your time. Check it.