The new issue of Metal Hammer is a massive celebration of the 2000s

The new issue of Metal Hammer is a celebration of the 2000s, taking you inside the albums, the bands, and the stories behind the decade.

Kicking off with a big nu metal takeover feature, we remember how Korn, Limp Bizkit, and Linkin Park and co went mainstream, from writing the anthems that dominated the charts and the rock clubs to rubbing shoulders with A-list celebrities. Not to mention popularising red caps, wallet chains and baggy jeans…

We also pay tribute to Dimebag Darrell, who was fatally shot onstage while playing in Damageplan – the band he’d formed with brother Vinnie Paul following the dissolution of Pantera.

Elsewhere, we count down the 50 Greatest Albums Of The 2000s… But who’s No.1?

Plus, we go inside the unlikely birth of Joey Jordison’s glam-punk side-project Murderdolls, Jackass wildman Steve-O reveals the stories behind his stunts, and teenager thrashers Tortured Demon try out Guitar Hero.

We uncover the story of Dave Grohl’s metal supergroup, Probot, ask Attack Attack! how they invented crabcore, and grill comedian Brendon Small about creating Adult Swim cartoon Metalocalypse and its band Dethklok.

Plus! The Cavalera Brothers, Wolfgang Van Halen, Within Temptation, Gojira, Skindred, Fear Factory, Ministry, our big Download review, and much, much more.

