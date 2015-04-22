The brand new issue of Prog is on sale today celebrating the 40th Anniversary of Camel’s legendary The Snow Goose album.

It’s probably Camel’s most famous album and we spoke at length with band leader Andy Latimer about the creation of The Snow Goose, the dealings with novella author Paul Gallico and the band’s performance of the album at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall. Plus we talk to Andy about the state of Camel today, his recent songwriting and the band’s upcoming headline performance on the Prog stage at this year’s Ramblin’ Man Festival.

Also in Prog 55…

The Canterbury Scene - Robert Waytt, Pye Hastings, Steve Hillage, David Stewart, Dave Sinclair, Phil Miller, Barbara Gaskin, Syd Arthur and more talk about prog’s original underground movement.

Daevid Allen Tribute - There's a free pull out poster magazine honouring the late Gong leader. Steve Hillage, Mike Howlett and Robert Wyatt all pay tribute to their late colleague, Plus Daevid's unique Camembert Electrique artwork. AudioPlastik - new melodic prog rock collective discuss their debut album. Von Hertzen Brothers - The Finnish brothers are back. Did they turn their backs on prog with new album New Day Rising? Gavin Harrison - Trumpeting a big band sound through old Porcupine Tree songs… Steve Howe - The guitar emend talks about his music away from the confines of Yes. Jethro Tull - Ian Anderson talks us through the 1975 album Minstrel In The Gallery. Future User - Rage Against The Machine man Tim Commerford goes prog!! White Hills - New York's space rockers discover their motorik groove on new album. John Lodge - the Moody Blues man releases second solo album. 38 years after his first one! Barren Earth - the Finnish prog metal collective unveil new singer on album number three. **Ennio Morricone **- the soundtrack king and free jazzer discusses prog… Deram Records - the story of the label who brought you Caravan, The Moody Blues, Procol Harum and more… Aubrey 'Po' Powell - The Hipgnosis founder gets a prog grilling. Plus live and album reviews from Yes, Arena, Glass Hammer, The Tangent, Nordic Giants, Renaissance, Anathema, Steven Wilson, HRH Prog, Alan Parsons and more. Plus a ten track CD with music from Gong, The Tangent, M-Opus, Gavin Harrison, Von Hertzen Brothers, Sanguine Hum and more… You can get this issue of Prog in print or digital editions, and North American readers can even subscribe direct in North America from: http://www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk/content/lp/prog/