New Ghost album will have “more riffage” says Tobias Forge

Ghost leader Tobias Forge says the band’s next album could contain “slightly more riffage” than 2018’s Prequelle.

While Ghost’s fifth studio outing isn’t expected until 2021, Forge has been speaking about what fans can expect in a new interview with Fansided.

The vocalist says: “I always say that each new album is like a reaction to each of the previous.

“Since Prequelle is not hard rock or heavy metal, the natural reaction to that will be to write something that isn’t – I don’t want to use the word ‘soft’ – it'll be different from Prequelle in the same way Prequelle was different from Meliora.

“I’ll write a record that we don’t have yet because otherwise what’s the point? But I definitely have an album in mind with slightly more riffage.”

As for genres that Ghost would like to experiment with, Forge says: “I guess the only thing that we haven’t really done – and I’m not sure if that could be a Ghost album – but is more like soundtrack, orchestral music.

“I like when bands have a string arrangement for a song – at least if you have that in the background it sort of makes the song swell.”

Forge says he’s not “super buzzed” about metal being played with a big orchestra, but adds: “It would be paced out differently. I listen to a lot of 70s prog rock from Italy and a lot has orchestral music. It’s very experimental.”

Late last month, Ghost released the Prequelle Exalted box set which contains a host of bonuses, including the single Seven Inches Of Satanic Panic, which features the new tracks Kiss The Go-Goat and Mary On A Cross.

The band are currently on the road across North America on The Ultimate Tour Named Death.

Ghost: Prequelle Exalted

Ghost: The Ultimate Tour Named Death

Oct 14: Grand Rapids DeltaPlex Arena, MI

Oct 19: Portland Cross Insurance Arena, ME

Oct 21: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Oct 22: Syracuse The Oncenter, NY

Oct 24: Hershey GIANT Center, PA

Oct 25: Trenton Cure Insurance Arena, NJ

Oct 26: Glens Falls Cool Insuring Arena, NY

Nov 16: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 17: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 20: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Nov 22: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

Nov 23: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Nov 30: Katowice Spodek, Poland

Dec 01: Prague Universum, Czech Republic

Dec 03: Budapest BSA, Hungary

Dec 05: Mantova Palabam, Italy

Dec 06: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Dec 08: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Dec 10: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Dec 11: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

Dec 13: Eckbolsheim Zenith Of Strasbourg, France

Dec 17: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Dec 18: Saint-Herblain Zenith Nantes Metropole, France

Dec 19: Touslouse Zenith Toulouse Metropole, France