New Found Glory get Selfless

New Found Glory have released a video for Selfless, the lead track from upcoming eighth album Resurrection.

It’s set for launch via Hopeless Records on October 6, with guest appearances by Scott Vogel of Terror, Anthony Raneri of Bayside and Brendan Yates of Turnstile.

Guitarist Chad Gilbert says of the follow-up to 2011’s Radiosurgery: “This is the most prepared we’ve ever been –writing as a band has never felt so easy. We’ve gone through a lot and figured a lot of things out; this album has been very cathartic for us.”

The band launch a US tour with We Are The In Crowd, Fireworks and others on October 3.

Resurrection tracklist