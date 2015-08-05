New Found Glory add London date

New Found Glory will play a warm-up gig at London’s O2 Academy Islington on August 24 ahead of their run of UK shows.

It comes two days before their previously announced gig in Edinburgh, and has been added as they prepare for the Reading and Leeds festivals on August 28 and 29.

Pre-sale tickets for the London show are available now, while they’ll go on general release on August 7 (Friday) at 9am.

The band recently issued a video for an alternative take on Vicious Love featuring Paramore’s Hayley Williams. It’s lifted from Resurrection: Ascension – a 20-track deluxe version of 2014’s Resurrection. It’ll be released on October 9 and is now available to pre-order.

The UK dates are part of a wider world tour.

Resurrection: Ascension tracklist

01. Selfless 02. Resurrection 03. The Worst Person 04. The Enemy 05. Read And Willing II 06. The Crown 07. One More Round 08. Vicious Love (ft Hayley Williams) 09. Persistent 10. Stories Of A Different Kind 11. Degenerate 12. Angel 13. Stubborn 14. Living Hell 15. On My Own 16. Ready And Willing (Acoustic) 17. Persistent (Acoustic) 18. Living Hell (Acoustic) 19. Vicious Love 20. Ready And Willing