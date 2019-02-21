New Emerson, Lake & Palmer anthology vinyl box set revealed

A new ELP vinyl box set has been announced – and it'll be released later this year.

The 4LP collection titled Emerson, Lake & Palmer: The Anthology (1970-1998) will arrive on May 31 via BMG and will feature “a carefully chosen selection of ELP’s finest moments alongside fan favourites.”

The vinyl has been pressed on “galaxy effect” vinyl, with the material digitally mastered from HD sources at half-speed. The box set will also come with a 12-page insert, complete with sleeve notes written by Chris Welch and photographs of the prog giants.

It's available for pre-order and a full tracklist can be found below.

Last month, Carl Palmer revealed he was planning an “A-list” 50th anniversary celebration of the band, which will take place in 2020.

Palmer told Billboard Billboard: "I'm looking at putting a show together, probably in America with some A-listers. I can't tell you who they are, but in principle as a project it looks like it's going to go through."

In the same interview, Palmer also raised the possibility of a new ELP documentary, saying: "When we were signed to Sanctuary, ELP released a documentary that was six hours long.

"That got lost in the wash, so we're going back and re-editing that and putting together another couple of hours of documentary stuff that hasn't been seen."

Further details on both projects will be revealed in due course.

Emerson, Lake & Palmer: The Anthology (1970-1998)

Side One

1. The Barbarian

2. Take A Pebble

3. Knife-Edge

4. Lucky Man

Side Two

1. Tarkus

i. Eruption

ii. Stones Of Years

iii. Iconoclast

iv. Mass v. Manticore vi. Battlefield

vii. Aquatarkus

2. Bitches Crystal

3. A Time And A Place

Side Three

1. Promenade (Part 1)

2. The Gnome

3. Promenade (Part 2)

4. The Hut Of Baba Yaga (Part 1)

5. The Curse Of Baba

6. The Hut Of Baba Yaga (Part 2)

7. The Great Gates Of Kiev

8. Nutrocker

Side Four

1. The Endless Enigma (Part 1)

2. From The Beginning

3. Living Sin

4. Hoedown

5. Abaddon's Bolero

Side Five

1. Jerusalem

2. Still... You Turn Me On

3. Karn Evil 9 1st Impression – Part 1

4. Karn Evil 9 1st Impression – Part 2

5. Toccata

Side Six

1. Fanfare For The Common Man

2. Pirates

3. Tank Tracks

Side Seven

1. Peter Gunn Theme

2. C'est La Vie

3. Watching Over You

4. I Believe In Father Christmas

5. Honky Tonk Train Blues

6. For You

7. Canario

Side Eight

1. Farewell To Arms

2. Affairs Of The Heart

3. Romeo And Juliet

4. Daddy

5. Hand Of Truth

6. Tiger In A Spotlight