New book will celebrate Monsters Of Rock festival

A new book celebrating the Monsters Of Rock festival and Download is to be released next year.

Simply titled Monsters Of Rock, the official publication has been written by local journalist Jeff Clarke-Meads and will be the first volume in a two-part series looking at the famous festivals at Castle Donington.

Volume one will cover the very first Monsters Of Rock in 1980 to the last event in 1996 and will detail each year with interviews, information, set lists and never before seen photographs from the archives.

The book will be published in two versions, including a Full Metal Jacket version which has been signed and numbered by Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, who played at the very first festival.

Monsters Of Rock will be released in spring 2018, with those interested in purchasing a copy asked to register on the official website.

