New book celebrates the work of Rush artist Hugh Syme

A new book celebrating the work of graphic designer Hugh Syme and his work with Rush, The Art Of Rush: Serving A Life Sentence will be published by IDW Publishing on October 12, featuring a foreword penned by the late Rush drummer Neil Peart.

Although he's also worked with the likes of Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Queensryche, Aerosmith and Def Leppard, it is Syme's relationship with Canadian trio Rush, which stretches back to 1975, for which he remains best known.

“From the first time Hugh and I met, we shared a level of communication that would sustain us through all the years of discussing art by long distance,” Peart said of Syme.

The Art of Rush contains original illustrations, paintings, photography, and the incredible stories behind each album that Hugh Syme designed with the Rush since 1975. The book's narration was written by music journalist Stephen Humphries and includes in-depth interviews with Hugh and each Rush band member. It also contains entertaining anecdotes and commentary from a wide array of notable musicians, actors, athletes, writers, radio personalities, and Rush insiders about their favourite Rush album covers, which clearly reveals how vital and impactful the visual representation of their music has been through the years.

Pre-order The Art Of Rush: Serving A Life Sentence.