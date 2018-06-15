Nergal: new Behemoth album will be “organic but very aggressive”

Behemoth frontman Nergal has revealed that the band’s new album will feature a “more organic sound yet still very striking and very aggressive.”

Speaking to Full Metal Jackie, Nergal said the band are determined not to repeat themselves on the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist.

“The Satanist was recorded four years ago,” he said. “We've been living our lives; we've been going through different periods; and we have changed again. So it's different music; it's a different endeavor. But what we captured this time is maybe an even more organic sound yet still very striking and very aggressive

“It's gonna be a different record, a different approach. I don't wanna talk much about it, because we've gotta stay kind of confident about it and just keep it to ouselves. But the whole structure of the album, the way it's built, it's one of a kind and it's something that we've never done before."

The Polish band premiered a brand new song, Wolves Ov Siberia, during the Pulp Summer Slam festival in the Philippines in May. It’s not confirmed whether the song will appear on the new album.

In April, Nergal said that charges filed against him for allegedly disrespecting Poland’s white eagle emblem had been dropped.

Polish authorities questioned Darski about the use of a white eagle on the band’s Republic Of The Unfaithful t-shirt. As the case headed to court, Darski argued that the design had nothing to do with the emblem – and now charges have been dismissed.

“‘The only way to deal with unfree world is to to become so absolutely free so your existence becomes an act of rebellion,’ said A. Camus – and I try to live my life by these wise and liberating words.,” sais the singer afterwards.