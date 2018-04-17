Charges against Behemoth’s Nergal in emblem row dismissed

Behemoth vocalist and guitarist Adam “Nergal” Darski has issued a statement to report that charges filed against him, designer Rafal Wechterowicz and a third individual over a t-shirt design have been dismissed.

It was reported in November last year that Polish authorities had questioned Darski about the use of a white eagle on the band’s Republic Of The Unfaithful t-shirt.

Behemoth were forced to stop selling the t-shirt at their shows after accusations were made that the design was disrespectful towards Poland’s white eagle emblem.

As the case headed to court, Darski argued that the design had nothing to do with the emblem – and now charges have been dismissed.

Darski says: “European spring has welcomed me with gorgeous weather and a positive verdict in the Republic Of The Unfaithful court case. Dismissed – and all three of us are free of all the absurd charges!

“The design will soon be back in stock so go and visit our webstore and show your support if you will.

“‘The only way to deal with unfree world is to to become so absolutely free so your existence becomes an act of rebellion,’ said A. Camus – and I try to live my life by these wise and liberating words.

“It’s not easy though considering circumstances: the world’s political tendencies, the upcoming tide of wrong interpreted patriotism combined with religious fanaticism brings rather fatal solutions and elevates the level of obscurity beyond logic.

"But do not lose hope my fellow brothers and sisters. Think for yourself. Play your own game just make sure you play it hard and well!

“Stay independent and honest! Another battle won, yet the war ain’t over.”

Behemoth will head out on tour from May and are currently in the studio working on the follow-up to 2014’s The Satanist.

Behemoth 2018 tour dates

May 05: Manila Pulp Summer Slam, Philippines

May 10: San Diego Valley View Casino Centre, CA

May 11: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA

May 12: Pomona The Fox Theatre, CA

May 13: Sacramento Papa Murphy’s Park, CA

May 16: Vancouver Pacific Coliseum, BC

May 17: Penticton South Okanagan Events Centre, BC

May 19: Calgary Big Four, AB

May 20: Edmonton Shaw Centre, AB

May 22: Winnipeg Bell MTS Centre, MB

May 23: Sioux Falls The District, SD

May 24: Minneapolis The Armoury, MN

May 25: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

May 27: Detroit Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI

May 29: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

May 30: Laval Place Bell, QC

Jun 01: Uncasville Mohegan Sun, CT

Jun 02: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 03: Wallingford The Dome, CT

Jun 04: Reading Santander Arena, PA

Jun 06: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 07: Cuyahoga FallsBlossom Music Center, OH

Jun 09: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Jun 10: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 11: Raleigh The Ritz, NC

Jun 12: Virginia Beach VUHL Amphitheatre, VA

Jun 14: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Jun 15: Orlando Amphitheatre, FL

Jun 17: Houston Smart Financial Centre, TX

Jun 18: Corpus Christi House Of Rock, TX

Jun 19: Dallas The Bomb Factory, TX

Jun 20: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, TX

Jul 13: Gavle Gefle Metal Fest, Sweden

Jul 15: Joensuu Ilosaarirock, Finland

Jul 23: Tolmin Metaldays, Slovenia

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 09: Oslo Oya Festivalen, Norway

Aug 10: Jerome Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 11: Leeuwarden Into The Grave, Netherlands

Aug 12: Kortrijk Alcatraz Metal Festival, Belgium

Aug 15: Sinbronn Summer Breeze, Germany