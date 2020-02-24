Nergal: I wanted Ville Valo on my new album

Behemoth frontman Nergal has revealed that he tried to recruit HIM singer Ville Valo for his Me And That Man side-project.

Speaking exclusively to Metal Hammer, Nergal said that he tried to enlist Ville for Me And That Man’s upcoming second album, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 1.

“I reached out to Ville Valo to sing the song Coming Home,” says Nergal. “He liked the song and said he really wanted to do it. He said, ‘I might just stick to the choruses.’ And then he just bailed on me. I lost connection with the guy.”

Nergal adds that he instead enlisted Sivert Høyem, frontman with Norwegian alt-rockers Madrugada, to sing on the song instead.

“He’s one of my all-time favourite singers,” says Nergal. “I happened to be at their show in Berlin. I made it backstage and we started talking. He was happy to help.”

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 1 features an all-star cast of guest singers and musicians, including Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Trivium’s Matt Heafy, Mastodon’s Brent Hinds and former Emperor frontman Ihsahn.

It follows Me And That Man's debut album, 2017’s Songs Of Love And Death, a collaboration with veteran British singer John Porter. Nergal says his relationship with Porter broke down during the subsequent European tour.

“On a personal level, it was impossible to continue,” says Nergal. “I haven’t seen him since. He’s such a weirdo that I don’t know if he’s going to punch me or give me a hug the next time I see him.”

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol. 1 is out on March 27 via Napalm. You can read a review of the album in the upcoming issue of Metal Hammer, out March 3.

Me And That Man: New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1

1. Run With The Devil, feat. Jørgen Munkeby (Shining NO)

2. Coming Home, feat. Siver Høyem (Madrugada)

3. Burning Churches, feat. Mat McNerney (Grave Pleasures)

4. By The River, feat. Ihsahn (Emperor)

5. Męstwo

6. Surrender, feat. Rob Caggiano (Volbeat) / Dead Soul

7. Deep Down South, feat. Nicke Anderson (Entombed) / Johanna Sadonis (Lucifer)

8. Man Of The Cross, feat. Jerome Reuter (Rome)

9. You Will Be Mine, feat. Matt Heafy (Trivium)

10. How Come?, feat. Corey Taylor (Slipknot / Stone Sour) / Brent Hinds (Mastodon)

11. Confession, feat. Niklas Kvarforth (Shining SE)

Me And That Man 2020 tour dates

Mar 27: London Islington Assembly Rooms, UK

Apr 02: Wroclaw Zaklete Rewiry, Poland

Apr 03: Szczecin Kosmos, Poland

Apr 04: Gdansk Stary Manez, Poland

Apr 05: Torun Lizard King, Poland

Apr 15: Warszawa Palladium, Poland

Apr 16: Krakow ZetPeTe, Poland

Apr 17: Poznan Tama, Poland

Apr 18: Gostyn Hutnik, Poland

Apr 19: Katowice P23, Poland

Jun 20: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 25: Rivas-vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Rios, Spain

Jun 26: Madrid Rock The Night Festival, Spain

Jul 09: Gävle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden

Aug 05: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic