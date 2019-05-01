Neil Young says he’s made one of the most diverse albums of his career

Last month, Neil Young reported that he was back in the studio working on his first album with Crazy Horse since 2012’s Psychedelic Pill.

He’s now given an update on its progress and says that it’s become “one of the most diverse albums” he’s ever made – and it’s expected to arrive later this year.

Young says on his Archives website: “We just had the album playback. Eleven new songs – ranging from three minutes to 14 minutes of music each – were played at full volume on our stereo system.

“We believe we have a great Crazy Horse album, one to stand alongside Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, Rust Never Sleeps, Sleeps With Angels, Psychedelic Pill and all the others.

“Untitled at the moment, our Crazy Horse album with Nils Lofgren, Ralph Molina and Billy Talbot stands as one of the most diverse albums I have ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear it.

“That means there will be scheduled changes and release date adjustments as this new album finds its release in the early Fall of 2019 – displacing older re-release projects.”

Young adds: “Whatever label this brand new Crazy Horse album in on, it will be a proud moment for all involved, something we were not sure we would get to do. We did it though, and it rocks! I am so thankful.”

Neil Young will take to the stage at the British Summer Time Festival at London’s Hyde Park on July 19 with Bob Dylan.

His appearance at the show was originally thrown into doubt due to the event being sponsored by Barclays Bank – something that Young strongly objected to as they were “a fossil fuel funding entity.”

However, his performance will proceed without Barclays as a sponsor.

Young and Dylan will also perform at Nolan Park, Kilkenny, on July 14.