Neil Young calls Hyde Park 2019 show a “massive f*** up”

Neil Young has branded next summer’s Hyde Park show a “massive fuck up” after he reported that the announcement was made without his knowledge.

In late November, it was revealed that Young and Bob Dylan would take to the stage at the 2019 British Summer Festival in London on July 19.

But Young is furious for a number of reasons. The first, he insists, is that the news was publicised before everything at his end was in place, that members of the Neil Young Archives should have had first access to pre-sale tickets, and finally that he’s opposed to Barclays Bank being the main sponsor.

Young says on his website: “Like you, I had no idea the announcement was coming that day. I was still finessing the art for the poster and tying to make sure that all the details of the show were agreeable to me.

“Then, suddenly, someone jumped the gun. The tickets were put on sale and the announcement was made, all without my knowledge.

“We promised you that you would learn first at Neil Young Archives about all of my activities and have first access to pre-sale tickets. You didn’t. I was angry.”

“In addition, I leaned that the show had a sponsor, Barclays Bank – a fossil fuel funding entity. That doesn’t work for me. I believe in science. I worry about the climate crisis and am deeply concerned about its massive global ramifications and my beautiful grandchildren’s future.

“There’s no doubt about it – it’s been a massive fuck up!”

Young adds: “At the moment, we are trying to rectify the situation and will soon update you on the status of the Hyde Park show. We have been talking about requiring a different sponsor as one option.

“We are quite confident that nothing like this will ever happen again. We’re sorry for this situation. It is, and shall remain, an anomaly."

Young adds: “All of us here at NYA are continuing to work to provide you with the best, no bullshit, immersive quality experience, exactly what you deserve, with out compromising our integrity.

“It’s on the line.”

Will the show go ahead? Watch this space.