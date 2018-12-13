Neil Young’s summer Hyde Park performance gets the green light

Earlier this week, Neil Young voiced his anger regarding his planned appearance at London's Hyde Park next summer.

He and Bob Dylan were confirmed for the British Summer Time Festival in November – but Young took issue with the announcement on Monday, insisting that it had been reported without his consent.

He said: “In addition, I leaned that the show had a sponsor, Barclays Bank – a fossil fuel funding entity. That doesn’t work for me. There’s no doubt about it – it’s been a massive fuck up!”

Young reported that he and his team were “trying to rectify the situation” adding: “We have been talking about requiring a different sponsor as one option.”

Now, in a statement on his website, Young says the show will go ahead – but without a sponsor.

It reads: “Neil Young Archives is happy to announce that the Hyde Park show will proceed without Barclays as a sponsor. We are overjoyed, so happy to be playing the show without the fossil fuel backer!”

In addition to the pair’s appearance at Hyde Park, both Young and Dylan will perform at Nolan Park, Kilkenny, on July 14.

A statement reads: “The leading poet of his generation, Bob Dylan, playing with his band, will be joined and supported by Neil Young and Promise Of The Real at the concert at Kilkenny.

“Ireland, the great home of poetry and literary genius, will rock to its core at the historic gathering. Imagine the green fields of Eire bending in the breeze as music of the ages fills the air.

“Families will be united and children will dance with their parents at this great celebration on music, love and words.”

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Monday (December 17).