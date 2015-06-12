Neil Young's Wolf Moon

Neil Young has released a video for his track Wolf Moon.

It’s taken from upcoming album The Monsanto Years, made in collaboration with Promise Of The Real, who include Willie Nelson’s sons Lukas and Michah in their ranks.

The record is described as “politically and ecologically charged” and Young set out his stall with lead track A Rock Star Bucks A Coffee Shop last month.

The Monsanto Years comes bundled with a DVD featuring extra tracks and is now available to pre-order via iTunes and Amazon. Young and Promise Of The Real tour the US next month:

Jul 05: Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI

Jul 08: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 09: Denver Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Jul 11: Lincoln Pinnacle Bank Arena, NE

Jul 13: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jul 14: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jul 16: Camden Susquehanna Bank Center, NJ

Jul 17: Bethel Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Jul 19: Essex Junction Champlain Valley Expo, VT

Jul 21: Wantagh Nikon at Jones Beach Theater, NY

Jul 22: Great Woods Xfinity Center, MA

Jul 24: WayHome Music Festival, Oro-Medonte, ON

Tracklist