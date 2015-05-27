Neil Young issues promo for anti-Starbucks track

Neil Young has released a promo for the track A Rock Star Bucks A Coffee Shop.

It’s lifted from The Monsanto Years which is released on June 16.

He’s recorded the album with Promise Of the Real – the band featuring Willie Nelson’s sons Lukas and Micah and is named after the agricultural company who specialise in genetically modified seeds – a firm Young has spoken out against in recent years.

Young says on his website: “An alliance is a pact, coalition or friendship between two or more parties, made in order to advance common goals and to secure common interests.

“Starbucks and Monsanto are members of the Grocery Manufacturers Alliance. The GMA sued the state of Vermont to overturn the people’s will to mandate GMO labelling in Vermont.

“In communications with Starbucks, the company was unresponsive to the direct question on whether Starbucks coffee product contained GMOs.”

The album comes bundled with a DVD featuring extra tracks and is now available to pre-order via iTunes and Amazon.

The Monsanto Years tracklist

A New Day For Love 2. Wolf Moon 3. People Want To Hear About Love 4. Big Box 5. A Rock Star Bucks A Coffee Shop 6. Workin’ Man 7. Rules Of Change 8. Monsanto Years 9. If I Don’t Know

DVD