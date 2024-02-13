"The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have": Neil Young and Crazy Horse saddle up for first full tour in 10 years, announce double vinyl live album

Neil Young and Crazy Horse are getting ready to ride out on their first proper tour in a decade. Young is also set to release a new live album, FU##IN’ UP, recorded with his band.

Young and his long-time collaborators will kick off their spring tour of North America on April 24 in San Diego, California, and stay out on the road through to May 23, when they'll close out the trek in Chicago, Illinois.

The Love Earth tour will call at:



Apr 24: San Diego Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, CA

Apr 25: San Diego Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, CA

Apr 27: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

May 01: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

May 02: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

May 05: Huntsville Orion Amphitheater, AL

May 07: Atlanta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

May 08: Franklin FirstBank Amphitheater, TN

May 11: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

May 12: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

May 14: Queens Forest Hills Stadium, NY

May 17: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

May 18: Bridgeport Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater, CT

May 20: Toronto Budweiser Stage, CAN

May 22: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

May 23: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Tickets go on general sale on February 16.

The new Neil Young and Crazy Horse live album was recorded at shows in 2023. FU##IN’ UP will feature nine songs and will have an an old school double vinyl release on April 26.

“In the spirit it’s offered…made this for the Horse lovers,” Young says in a statement. “I can’t stop it. The horse is runnin’. What a ride we have. I don’t want to mess with the vibe. I am so happy to have this to share.”

Rolling Stone reports that as Nils Lofgren has touring commitments to fulfil with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, guitarist Micah Nelson will likely sub in for the Love Earth run.



