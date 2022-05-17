Need a payday loan? Perhaps Vince Neil is just the man to trust

With Vince Neil gearing up for Motley Crue's return to the road on this summer's Stadium Tour (36 dates, over a million tickets sold so far, VIP ticket prices more than $1000), he's perhaps not the first person you might turn to for advice on payday loans.

But here we are. Neil has teamed up with the Dollar Loan Center, a Las Vegas-based short term lender, for a new advertisement. The ad was filmed at the Dollar Loan Center Arena in Henderson, Nevada, home of local hockey team the Silver Knights, and features Neil roaming the ice behind the wheel of a Zamboni.

The plot is centred around a futuristic "loan approval machine" [named after The Cult's Love Removal Machine? Perhaps we'll never know], a large device manned by a team of attractive technicians. Neil applies for a loan, soundtracked by a song that features the lyrics "Loan Approval Machine / Approvals superfast / Approvals superfast / Approvals". Alarms ring, lights flash, and before you know it Neil's loan is approved, superfast, just like the song predicted.

If that doesn't fill you with the confidence to go seeking a loan, perhaps Neil's final testimony will. "Yeeeeeeah! Allright!" he exclaims, lifting his arms in triumph. "That loan approval machine rocks!"

Quite why Neil is seeking a payday loan is not made clear.

The Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act, will launch next month in Atlanta, Georgia, and wrap up in September in Las Vegas. Full dates below - tickets are on sale now.

Motley Crue/Def Leppard North American tour

Jun 16: Atlanta Truist Park, GA

Jun 18: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jun 19: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jun 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Jun 24: Queens Citi Field, NY

Jun 25: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Jun 28: Charlotte BofA Stadium, NC

Jun 30: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN

Jul 02: Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field, FL

Jul 05: St. Louis Busch Stadium, MO

Jul 08: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Jul 10: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Jul 12: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jul 14: Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium, OH

Jul 15: Cincinnati Great American Park, OH

Jul 17: Milwaukee American Family Field, WI

Jul 19: Kansas City Kauffman Stadium, MO

Jul 21: Denver Coors Field, CO

Aug 05: Boston Mass Fenway Park, MA

Aug 06: Boston Mass Fenway Park, MA

Aug 08: Toronto Rogers Centre, ON

Aug 10: Orchard Park Highmark Stadium, NY

Aug 12: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 14: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MI

Aug 16: Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium, IN

Aug 19: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Aug 21: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Aug 22: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Aug 25: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 27: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA

Aug 28: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Aug 31: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 02: Vancouver BC Place, BC

Sep 04: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB

Sep 07: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Sep 09: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV