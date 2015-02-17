Necrowretch release With Serpents Scourge

French death metal outfit Necrowretch have launched their second album – the follow-up to 2013’s Putrid Death Sorcery.
Titled With Serpents Scourge, it’s been released via Century Media Records and is available to purchase on CD, digital download, vinyl and limited-edition dark green vinyl – and they’ve issued a stream of The Bells Of Evil Schism lifted from the record.
Formed in 2008 and led by vocalist/guitarist Vlad, the group also includes bassist Amphycion and sticksman Ilmar Marti Uibo – the group’s fifth drummer in seven years.
Vlad says: “I’ve worked 18 months to write this album. It was a lot more difficult than the previous one since I wanted to push all the limits further, break all boundaries and deliver something as bestial as hell.”
Necrowretch will perform at Hellfest 2015 in Clisson, France on June 19.
TRACKLIST
- Black Death Communion 2. Feast Off Their Doom 3. With Serpents Scourge 4. By Evil And Beyond 5. The Bells Of Evil Schism 6. He Thrones On Thy Sins 7. Even Death May Die 8. Infernal Imprecation 9. Mortem Ritu