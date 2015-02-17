Necrowretch release With Serpents Scourge

French death metal outfit Necrowretch have launched their second album – the follow-up to 2013’s Putrid Death Sorcery.

Titled With Serpents Scourge, it’s been released via Century Media Records and is available to purchase on CD, digital download, vinyl and limited-edition dark green vinyl – and they’ve issued a stream of The Bells Of Evil Schism lifted from the record.

Formed in 2008 and led by vocalist/guitarist Vlad, the group also includes bassist Amphycion and sticksman Ilmar Marti Uibo – the group’s fifth drummer in seven years.

Vlad says: “I’ve worked 18 months to write this album. It was a lot more difficult than the previous one since I wanted to push all the limits further, break all boundaries and deliver something as bestial as hell.”

Necrowretch will perform at Hellfest 2015 in Clisson, France on June 19.

TRACKLIST