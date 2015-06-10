Neal Schon premieres Lady M

Neal Schon has streamed solo track Lady M (Our Love Remains) exclusively via TeamRock.

It’s taken from the Journey guitarist’s instrumental album Vortex, to be released on June 23 via Mascot Label Group.

Schon recently said: “This album is really me – all based on my guitar, which is my voice. There’s an old blues saying, ‘If you’re thinkin’you’re stinkin.’ When you stop thinking and just play from the heart, you discover your voice. That’s the real thing, and that’s what Vortex is about for me.”

He previously offered a free download of Tortured Souls and a stream of El Matador. Vortex is available for pre-order now.

Tracklist

CD1

Miles Beyond Awakening Cuban Fly Zone El Matador Eternal Love In A Cloud Irish Cream Lady M (Our Love Remains) Airliner NS910

CD2