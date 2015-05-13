Neal Schon offers Tortured Souls download

Journey guitarist Neal Schon has made his solo track Tortured Souls available for download.

It’s available now in return for your email address.

The piece is taken from his instrumental double-album Vortex, to be launched on June 23 via Mascot Label Group.

Schon explains: “I’ve always aspired to be a better player and push musical boundaries. This album is really me – all based on my guitar, which is my voice.

“There’s an old blues saying – ‘If you’re thinkin’you’re stinkin.’ When you stop thinking and just play from the heart, you discover your voice. That’s the real thing, and that’s what Vortex is about for me.”

The album is available for pre-order now.

Tracklist

CD1

Miles Beyond Awakening Cuban Fly Zone El Matador Eternal Love In A Cloud Irish Cream Lady M (Our Love Remains) Airliner NS910

CD2