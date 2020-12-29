Neal Morse launches new podcast

Neal Morse has launched a brand new podcast, Musicians Having Coffee And Talking About Stuff. You can watch the first episode in full below in which he is joined by guest and Transatlantic/Neal Morse Band/Flying Colors band mate Mike Portnoy.

"Today's launch day for my new podcast, Musicians Having Coffee And Talking About Stuff," Morse reports. "I’m joined by my friend Mike Portnoy and we get into all kinds of topics: McRib, Spotify, The Bee Gees... you name it. Watch the video on YouTube or listen to the audio on the Waterfall streaming app.

"The title says it all, really! In the first episode, I’m joined by my dear friend Mike Portnoy and you can hear us talk about weird things like junior high school, McRib, and Spotify!"

"Honoured to be the first guest on Neal Morse’s new Podcast Musicians Having Coffee And Talking About Stuff," adds Portnoy. "Watch two longtime friends and musical partners chit chat about everything from the McRib to the Bee Gees to the current music industry to spirituality and everything in between!"

Transatlantic will release their latest album The Absolute Universe on February 5.