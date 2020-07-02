Dream Theater’s John Petrucci reunites with Mike Portnoy on new solo album

Last month, Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci announced he would be releasing his new solo album Terminal Velocity later this year.

It’ll be Petrucci’s first solo outing since 2005’s Suspended Animation, with the musician revealing the title along with a short video on his Instagram feed.

The guitarist has now revealed that his former Dream Theater bandmate Mike Portnoy will play drums on the record, which will also feature Flying Colors’ Dave LaRue on bass.

The album will be released later this year on a date still to be confirmed – but Petrucci has now revealed the tracklist along with a new teaser video which can be found below.

The nine-track record will include Happy Song, which Petrucci debuted on a South American G3 tour in 2012 under the working title Cloud Ten, while Glassy-Eyed Zombies – which also made its debut eight years ago – will also feature.

Announcing Terminal Velocity, Petrucci said: “In 2005, there was Suspended Animation. And now, 15 years later, the wait is nearly over.”

The cover art for the record has been created by Sean Mosher-Smith at Echo Designlab.

John Petrucci: Terminal Velocity

1. Terminal Velocity

2. The Oddfather

3. Happy Song

4. Gemini

5. Out Of The Blue

6. Glassy-Eyed Zombies

7. The Way Things Fall

8. Snake In My Boot

9. Temple Of Circadia