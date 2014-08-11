Neal Morse full of optimism on Heaven Smiled

Neal Morse has released a video for a track taken from his upcoming solo album.

The Transatlantic, Spock’s Beard and Flying Colors singer and multi-instrumentalist will drop the album Songs From November on Monday, August 18.

A video for the record’s opening track Heaven Smiled can be viewed below.

Morse says: “Heaven Smiled began when I was sitting in my backyard playing guitar and hanging out with my family on a really nice day.

“Maybe not that exciting, but after all the years that I’ve spent miserable, the simple things are miraculous to me. I’ve had a lot of times like that lately – just amazed at the wonder of it all. So I’m writing about that feeling.

“In the video is Gabe Klein on drums, Asa Wiggins on bass, my son Wil Morse on piano, and the Mccrary sisters on background vocals.”