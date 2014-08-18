Nashville Pussy detail UK tour

Nashville Pussy have announced a UK tour following the release of their sixth album earlier this year.
The Georgia four-piece launched Up The Dosage in January – and Metal Hammer described it as “loud American rock’n’roll, with no frills, no regrets.”
Guitarist Ruyter Suys recently reflected on how their sound came about, saying: “We were tired of seeing and hearing bands that were just going through rock’s 101 motions – all slick but with no real soul. So we decided to play the kind of music we’d all like to hear.”
Tour dates
Oct 14: London Underworld
Oct 16: Nottingham Stealth
Oct 18: Glasgow Broadcast
Oct 19: Manchester Roadhouse
Oct 20: Bristol Thekla