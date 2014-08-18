Nashville Pussy detail UK tour

Nashville Pussy have announced a UK tour following the release of their sixth album earlier this year.

The Georgia four-piece launched Up The Dosage in January – and Metal Hammer described it as “loud American rock’n’roll, with no frills, no regrets.”

Guitarist Ruyter Suys recently reflected on how their sound came about, saying: “We were tired of seeing and hearing bands that were just going through rock’s 101 motions – all slick but with no real soul. So we decided to play the kind of music we’d all like to hear.”

Oct 14: London Underworld

Oct 16: Nottingham Stealth

Oct 18: Glasgow Broadcast

Oct 19: Manchester Roadhouse

Oct 20: Bristol Thekla