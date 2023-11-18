Napalm Death extend their Campaign For Musical Destruction Tour into the UK and mainland Europe with new dates for 2024

Napalm Death have announced plans to extend their Campaign For Musical Destruction Tour into 2024.
The grindcore veterans, who can count Tom Hanks, Boy George and snooker legend Steve Davis among their fans, will be joined by Primitive Man and Wormrot, with Pig Destroyer also jumping on board for the final week of dates.
The carnage will unfold at:
Feb 09: Koln Essigfabrik, Germany
Feb 10: Drachten Iduna, Holland
Feb 11: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Feb 13: Brno Sono, Czech Republic
Feb 14: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary
Feb 15: Wien Arena, Austria
Feb 16: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany
Feb 17: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany
Feb 19: Munchen Backstage, Germany
Feb 20: Paderno, Dugnano Slaughter Club, Italy
Feb 21: Geneve, L’Usine, Switzerland
Feb 22: Montpellier Salle Victorie 2, France
Feb 23: Biarritz L’Attabal, France
Feb 24: Paris File 7, France
Feb 25: Audincourt Le Moloco, France
Feb 27: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany
Feb 28: Nurnberg Z-Bau, Germany
Feb 29: Heidelberg Halle02, Germany
Mar 01: Maddeburg Factory, Germany
Mar 02: Leer Zollhaus, Germany
Mar 03 Antwerpen Zappa, Belgium (with Pig Destroyer)
Mar 05 Sheffield Corporation, UK (with Pig Destroyer)
Mar 06 Newcastle Upon Tyne Anarchy Brew Co., UK (with Pig Destroyer)
Mar 07 Glasgow Queen Margaret Union, UK (with Pig Destroyer)
Mar 08 London Electric Brixton, UK (with Pig Destroyer)
Mar 09 Liverpool O2 Academy, UK (with Pig Destroyer)
Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury released his autobiography memoir Life.....? and Napalm Death last month via Rocket 88 books. Embury's memoir is described by the publishers as "a front seat, white-knuckle ride through the sights, sounds, places, and people who’ve been central to the music and the life. Told in his own, inimitable style, this is not just the life story of Shane, but also a history of Napalm Death and their part in the development of grindcore from the beginning to the present."