Napalm Death extend their Campaign For Musical Destruction Tour into the UK and mainland Europe with new dates for 2024

Napalm Death have announced plans to extend their Campaign For Musical Destruction Tour into 2024.



The grindcore veterans, who can count Tom Hanks, Boy George and snooker legend Steve Davis among their fans, will be joined by Primitive Man and Wormrot, with Pig Destroyer also jumping on board for the final week of dates.

The carnage will unfold at:

Feb 09: Koln Essigfabrik, Germany

Feb 10: Drachten Iduna, Holland

Feb 11: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Feb 13: Brno Sono, Czech Republic

Feb 14: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Feb 15: Wien Arena, Austria

Feb 16: Leipzig Conne Island, Germany

Feb 17: Berlin Astra Kulturhaus, Germany

Feb 19: Munchen Backstage, Germany

Feb 20: Paderno, Dugnano Slaughter Club, Italy

Feb 21: Geneve, L’Usine, Switzerland

Feb 22: Montpellier Salle Victorie 2, France

Feb 23: Biarritz L’Attabal, France

Feb 24: Paris File 7, France

Feb 25: Audincourt Le Moloco, France

Feb 27: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Feb 28: Nurnberg Z-Bau, Germany

Feb 29: Heidelberg Halle02, Germany

Mar 01: Maddeburg Factory, Germany

Mar 02: Leer Zollhaus, Germany

Mar 03 Antwerpen Zappa, Belgium (with Pig Destroyer)

Mar 05 Sheffield Corporation, UK (with Pig Destroyer)

Mar 06 Newcastle Upon Tyne Anarchy Brew Co., UK (with Pig Destroyer)

Mar 07 Glasgow Queen Margaret Union, UK (with Pig Destroyer)

Mar 08 London Electric Brixton, UK (with Pig Destroyer)

Mar 09 Liverpool O2 Academy, UK (with Pig Destroyer)

Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury released his autobiography memoir Life.....? and Napalm Death last month via Rocket 88 books. Embury's memoir is described by the publishers as "a front seat, white-knuckle ride through the sights, sounds, places, and people who’ve been central to the music and the life. Told in his own, inimitable style, this is not just the life story of Shane, but also a history of Napalm Death and their part in the development of grindcore from the beginning to the present."