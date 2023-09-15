“My ears are still ringing!” Boy George just went to a Napalm Death gig and had a lovely time

Boy George went to a concert by grindcore pioneers Napalm Death in Brisbane this week.

The New Romantic icon and Culture Club vocalist tweeted on Tuesday (September 12): “Saw the noise monsters [Napalm Death] last night and my ears are still ringing. Loved all of the stuff Barney [Greenway, vocals] had to say.

“Totally tight band (no other way of saying it, lol)”, he continued. “Hey Barney see you at the coffee counter! Comment of the night ‘shut up you fresh faced fucker’”

George also tweeted a video of Greenway addressing the crowd at the 800-capacity Triffid venue.

“Attempting to erase the notion of somebody for living by their biological code – I ask you, what the fuck is wrong with people?” Greenway is filmed as saying in an onstage speech.

“I try not to be fucking nasty about people in general, but I will say this: if you think that that’s the way forward for a better world for somebody, you can go fuck yourself!”

Napalm Death are currently touring Australia and New Zealand to promote their 2022 EP, Resentment Is Always Seismic. They’ll return to the UK in October to play the Beyond The Redshift festival in London, before touring mainland Europe and Japan.

Napalm Death bassist Shane Embury is also releasing his autobiography, Life? And Napalm Death, on October 3 via Rocket88.

“Life? And Napalm Death takes the reader on a front seat, white-knuckle ride through the sights, sounds, places and people who’ve been central to the music and the life [of Embury],” say promotional materials.

“Told in his own, inimitable style, this is not just the life story of Shane, but also a history of Napalm Death and the development of death metal and grindcore from their beginnings to the present.”

Embury will promote the book with appearances at Rough Trade East, London, on October 11 and Rough Trade Nottingham on October 17.

Boy George has just finished touring Australia with Culture Club. No new tour dates or new music have been announced at time of publication.