Napalm Death announce new single Logic Ravaged By Brute Force

Napalm Death have announced plans to release a new double a-side single next month.

It’s titled Logic Ravaged By Brute Force and it’ll be backed by a newly recorded cover of Sonic Youth's White Kross. It’ll launch on February 7 through Century Media to coincide with Napalm Death’s UK and European tour.

Frontman Barney Greenway says: “In keeping with Napalm Death custom, we had a vast swathe of new songs with many different flavours. So then naturally we moved into single territory and opted for Logic Ravaged By Brute Force.

“It's the coldness and desperation of the guitar chords and voice that swung it. And then, seeing as Sonic Youth mash chords like few others, this cover of White Kross just seemed to lift itself beyond the constraints of cover – or filler – song into a bit of a rumbling wall-of-sound epic.”

The Logic Ravaged By Brute Force 7-inch will be available on black vinyl along with limited edition pressings on blue vinyl through CM Distro Europe, light green vinyl from CM Webshop Europe and neon yellow vinyl from CM Webshop USA, while an orange vinyl edition will be available on Napalm Death’s tour.

Both songs will also be available on digital and streaming platforms, with the 7-inch single now available to pre-order.

The band will be joined on the road by Eyehategod, Misery Index, Rotten Sound and Bat.

Napalm Death have also been working on a new studio album, with the follow-up to 2015’s Apex Predator: Easy Meat expected to be released later this year.