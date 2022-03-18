Nanna Barslev shares hypnotic visualiser for Nordic folk single, Sten

By ( ) published

Nanna Barslev's debut album Lysbaerer is out now

Nanna Barslev
(Image credit: Press)

Dark Nordic folk artist Nanna Barslev has shared a hypnotic visualiser for her third single, Sten. It's taken from her debut solo album, Lysbaerer, which is out now on CD and digital through By Norse. A limited edition vinyl with all the lyrics and English translations will also be available from May 6.

 “I made this song as a kind of healing meditative song," says Barslev. "Diving deep down into the core and letting the light work with the dark in the soul like detangling blockages. This theme is one of the main themes in Lysbærer

Sten is dominated by layers of vocals like waves rolling in. The song touches the spectrum between paganism and Christianity back then and still current. It’s a theme I have been inspired from since childhood singing in church choir and searching for pagan beliefs. I composed the melody as I imagine a pagan circle song can be sung for a ceremony and combined with a medieval inspired choral that also has a ceremonial purpose”. 

Lysbaerer, translated as 'carrier of light', offers an interpretation of Nordic folklore and has been mastered by Enslaved's Iver Sandøy.

Says Barslev of the record, “Through the process of making this album, I’ve been diving into the melancholic roots and energies with a fire torch in my hand, searching in the dark for what could be healed. I crossed all boundaries from what I thought I was capable of as an artist and put my feelings and soul in it. My wish is that the listener can relate to themes and feelings in this album and carefully be lead through the misty fields and the sunny meadows.”

Natasha Scharf
Natasha Scharf

Contributing to Prog since the very first issue, writer and broadcaster Natasha Scharf was the magazine’s News Editor before she took up her current role of Deputy Editor, and has interviewed some of the best-known acts in the progressive music world from ELP, Yes and Marillion to Nightwish, Dream Theater and TesseracT. Starting young, she set up her first music fanzine in the late 80s and became a regular contributor to local newspapers and magazines over the next decade. The 00s would see her running the dark music magazine, Meltdown, as well as contributing to Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Terrorizer and Artrocker. Author of music subculture books The Art Of Gothic and Worldwide Gothic, she’s since written album sleeve notes for Cherry Red, and also co-wrote Tarja Turunen’s memoirs, Singing In My Blood. Beyond the written word, Natasha has spent several decades as a club DJ, spinning tunes at aftershow parties for Metallica, Motörhead and Nine Inch Nails. She’s currently the only member of the Prog team to have appeared on the magazine’s cover.