Myles Kennedy announces December UK tour

Myles Kennedy will tour the UK later this year in support of his recent album The Ides Of March. The Alter Bridge frontman will play eight shows, kicking off on December 3 at the O2 Academy in Bristol, and climaxing 11 days later at the O2 Academy in Bournemouth. In-between, he'll play a number of other venues with the words "O2" and "Academy" in their names. Full dates below.

“I’ve spent the last year dreaming of the day I would have the opportunity to return to the UK," says Kennedy. "That dream is soon to be a reality."

He adds: "I hope you can join the band and I as we return this December to play songs from The Ides Of March and more. We’ll be making up for lost time by making this tour a very special one. Hope to see you there!”

Tickets go on sale via Live Nation this Friday at 10am.

Last month, Guitar manufacturers Gibson announced they're to launch a record label, and its first release will be the new album from Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. An album title and release date have not yet been announced.

Myles Kennedy 2021 UK Tour

Dec 03: Bristol O2 Academy

Dec 04: Leeds O2 Academy

Dec 06: Glasgow O2 Academy

Dec 08: Newcastle O2 Academy

Dec 09: Manchester Academy

Dec 11: London O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Dec 13: Birmingham O2 Academy

Dec 14: Bournemouth O2 Academy