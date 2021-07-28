Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators to release new album via guitar makers Gibson

Guitar manufacturers Gibson are launching a record label, and its first release will be the new album from Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. An album title and release date have not yet been announced.

Launched in association with major label BMG, Gibson Records will, says a statement, "work with Gibson artists to produce, record, and promote their music to fans around the world, spreading the power of their music, creating, building, and delivering guitar centric music, across genres to fans across the globe."

“It's an honour to be the first release on the new Gibson Records,” says Slash. “It's a zenith in our partnership for sure and having worked so closely with Gibson for so long, I know they will be a label that genuinely supports their artists creatively. Not just me, but all the artists they choose to work with. It's perfect."

“Launching a record label that is in service to our artists is the natural evolution of our 127 years of history," adds Cesar Gueikian, President of Gibson Brands. "Gibson Records will work with Gibson artists to capture, record and promote their music under an artist-friendly partnership."

The new label marks another step from Gibson away from its core business of guitar and guitar accessory manufacture. Last month the company opened an 8000-square-foot mega-store, the Gibson Garage, in Nashville, while in January they launched an augmented reality guitar instruction app.

The last album from Slash feat. Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators was Living The Dream in 2018. Myles Kennedy's most recent solo album The Ides Of March was released in May, while Slash is due to return to live action with Guns N' Roses as the band's We're F'N Back! tour kicks off in Hershey, Pennsylvania on July 31.