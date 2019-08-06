My Dying Bride complete work on album no.13

My Dying Bride have confirmed that they’ve finished work on what will be their 13th studio album.

There’s no title or release date yet for the follow-up to 2015’s Feel The Misery, but frontman Aaron Stainthorpe says it’s “aggressive, beautiful and layered with harmonic melancholy like never before.”

He says: “It is complete! The new album from My Dying Bride! It has taken quite some time to put together but it is now finished and is with Nuclear Blast as I write this. There is no release date as yet but rest assured we will let you know once we find out.

“This album is a luxurious journey into a realm only My Dying Bride know how to create. It has the most lavish production of any of our past offerings and the sound is utterly stunning; aggressive, beautiful and layered with harmonic melancholy like never before.

“There is beauty here with slender moments of delicate hope enriched with violins and cello and the stunning voice of special guest Lindy-Fay Hella from Wardruna. And there is utter madness and anger with visceral death metal vocals lending a fearful edge to this dramatic opus. You will not be disappointed!”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.