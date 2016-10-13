My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero in 'serious' bus crash

Frank Iero has been involved in a bus crash in Sydney, Australia.

It’s reported that the former My Chemical Romance guitarist was unloading the van with other crew members when the vehicle crashed into the back of it. Two men were rushed to hospital and another was treated by paramedics at the scene, according to Australia’s 9 News.

Iero tells fans they are in “stable condition” and that he’s in a “state of shock” following the incident.

Iero says: “Thanks all for the well wishes. We’re pretty banged up but miraculously alive and in stable condition. I’m still in a state of shock.”

Former MCR singer Gerard Way voiced concerns for his former bandmate, saying: “I awoke to some very upsetting, sad, and serious news. Heartbroken.

“I know just as much as all of you but I hope the continued outpouring of love, well wishes, and support help. Make sure to hug the ones you care about. Sending all my love to Frank and the boys.”

Frank Iero and The Patience were set to play Sydney’s Metro Theatre but the show was cancelled.

The bus reportedly had no passengers on it. The driver has been taken into hospital for tests. Investigations into the accident are ongoing.

