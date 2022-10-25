My Chemical Romance's former drummer is selling his Black Parade uniform on eBay

My Chemical Romance's black and white uniform from their The Black Parade era is one of their most iconic looks, and is even arguably more emblematic than the Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge style that they brought back for their performance at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas last weekend.

Now, one of the Black Parade suits is up for grabs on eBay, courtesy of former MCR drummer Bob Bryar who is selling the uniform in aid of “abandoned and sheltered animals in areas of Florida and South Carolina that are affected by Hurricane Ian”.

As per the eBay listing (opens in new tab), the historical costume was handmade by four-time Oscar winner Colleen Atwood and is a complete original - it was never officially remade (although you can, of course, buy fancy-dress knock-offs online).

Bryar wore the piece during a number of photoshoots, live shows and music videos during the album run of My Chemical Romance’s The Black Parade in 2007.

"Hello. Does anyone want this? I have no clue how much it’s worth" writes Bryar in the listing. "It’s my OG Black Parade costume. It was used in the photos, videos, DVD’s, and handmade by Colleen Atwood (look her up).

"It’s just sitting in a box doing nothing and people need help with money right now.

"There might be a few surprise dog hairs on it because I let my dog Fred wear it for a minute as you can see in the picture. The Fred hairs are free.

"If it sells, in addition to what we’ve already sent, the money will be going to abandoned and sheltered animals in areas of Florida and south Carolina that are affected by hurricane Ian."

At this time of writing (October 25), the highest bid is $12,422.00. The auction is scheduled to end on October 29 at 1:14AM.

Bryar left My Chemical Romance in 2010 due to a persistent medical problem with his wrists. Last June, he sold a drum kit from his MCR days to raise money for the Williamson County Animal Control and Adoption Center in Tennessee, while declaring he is “permanently closing the book on [his] drumming days” noting the health issue as being one cause.

Check out the suit below:

(Image credit: Bob Bryar / eBay)

