My Chemical Romance announce new UK shows for May 2022

My Chemical Romance have added new UK dates to their 2022 tour itinerary.

Following on from their three previously-announced, and long sold-out, shows at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes, and a proposed show at the Eden Sessions in Cornwall, Gerard Way’s reunited New Jersey emo kingpins will now play a second night in Cornwall (May 16), plus gigs in Warrington (May 27), Cardiff (May 28) and Glasgow (May 30).

Tickets for the new dates are on sale from December 10. Local residents in Warrington will have access to a pre-sale for the May 27 gig: residents of postcodes WA1, WA2, WA3, WA4 and WA5 will be able to purchase tickets from 10am on December 9.

My Chemical Romance were originally due to visit the UK in June 2020, but have had to adjust their touring plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

MCR’s 2022 UK and Ireland dates are:



May 16 Eden Sessions, St. Austell (New)

May 17 Eden Sessions, St. Austell

May 19: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

May 21: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

May 22: Stadium MK, Milton Keynes

May 24 Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin IRE

May 27: Victoria Park, Warrington (New)

May 28 Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (New)

May 30 OVO Hydro, Glasgow (New)