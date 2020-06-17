My Chemical Romance announce 2021 tour dates

My Chemical Romance have revealed dates of their 2021 North American tour.

Like the majority of artists, the band were forced to shelve their 2020 plans due to the coronavirus pandemic – but now they’ve revealed a list of 21 dates, which will kick off at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on September 8, 2021, and wrap up with four nights at The Forum in Los Angeles between October 11-17 next year.

MCR say in a statement to fans: “As a band, we are deeply aware of the profound problems and crucial issues the world is facing right now.

“These issues are all life-changing, and we have them in the forefront of our minds on a regular basis. All of our focus should be on making the world better in every way we can.

“We would never want to distract from the challenges we are facing right now, but we feel it is the right thing to let people know that we have rescheduled our shows, so that we can offer people a refund on tickets in these difficult financial times.

“All tickets will be honoured for the new dates. If you are unable to attend, refunds are available at your point of purchase.”

My Chemical Romance add: “It’s a long time away, and there is so much for all of us to do to make the world a better place in the interim. We cannot wait to play for you. Take care of each other and yourselves. We will see you soon.”

My Chemical Romance previously announced details of their rescheduled UK and Ireland tour.

Find a full list of MCR’s 2021 tour dates below.

My Chemical Romance 2021 UK and Ireland tour

Jun 15: St Austell Eden Project, UK

Jun 17: Milton Keynes MK Dons Stadium, UK

Jun 19: Milton Keynes MK Dons Stadium, UK

Jun 20: Milton Keynes MK Dons Stadium, UK

Jun 22: Dublin Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Ireland

My Chemical Romance 2021 North American tour

Sep 08: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 09: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, ON

Sep 11: Brooklyn Barclays Center, MY

Sep 13: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 15: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 16: St. Paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Sep 18: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 19: Atlanta Music Midtown, GA

Sep 21: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 22: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 25: Sunrise BB&T Center, FL

Sep 28: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Sep 29: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Oct 01: Denver Pepsi Center,CO

Oct 03: Tacoma Dome, WA

Oct 06: Oakland Arena, CA

Oct 08: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 11: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Oct 12: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Oct 14: Los Angeles The Forum, CA

Oct 17: Los Angeles The Forum, CA